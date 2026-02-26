Most Workers Are ‘Hugging’ Their Jobs

A new ResumeBuilder.com survey showed a sharp increase in “job hugging,” a phenomenon in which employees stay in their current roles out of fear rather than loyalty. In February 2026, ResumeBuilder.com surveyed 2,188 U.S. workers and found that 57% now identify as job huggers, up from 45% in August 2025.

The 12-point increase in just five months signals growing workforce anxiety. Among job huggers, 70% worry artificial intelligence will impact their job security in the next six months, and 63% are concerned about being laid off. More than seven in 10 said they expect to continue job hugging for at least another six months, with 44% believing it will take a year or more before they feel secure enough to make a move.

Market volatility is also discouraging job changes. More than 80% said they would worry about being the first laid off under a “last in, first out” policy if they joined a new employer. As a result, most are not aggressively job searching. While 44% are passively browsing listings and 20% are sending a few applications, only 19% are actively applying or interviewing.

Job hugging is coming with tradeoffs. More than half (52%) said they are working longer hours, 45% have taken on responsibilities outside their core roles, and 35% have taken less time off than usual. Some report missed raises (22%) and promotions (20%), while others said they are complying with return-to-office mandates they otherwise would not accept.

“Employers must recognize that many workers are staying not out of loyalty, but out of necessity and fear,” said Stacie Haller, ResumeBuilder.com chief career advisor. “This environment can lead to stagnation, burnout, and disengagement if organizations fail to address the root causes. Companies that focus on trust, recognition, and meaningful career growth will be better positioned when confidence in the market returns.”

Despite elevated stress levels, engagement remains relatively high. However, nearly three-quarters report moderate to high workplace stress, raising concerns about sustainability if current pressures persist.