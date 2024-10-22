Most NYC Residents Feel the City is Ill Prepared for Climate-Related Risks

October 22, 2024Cleanfax Staff
climate-change-picture-id174525514

A recent survey reveals that 80% of New York City residents feel their city is unprepared for climate-related risks. The survey, conducted as part of new Economist Impact research supported by Zurich Insurance Group, highlights significant concerns about the city’s readiness to handle climate change impacts.

Of the 500 New Yorkers surveyed:

  • 6% believe that the city is prepared for climate-related risks.
  • 80% feel the city is unprepared.
  • 11% state it is not prepared at all.
  • 3% unsure about the city’s readiness.

These findings are part of a broader report Resilience from the Ground Up: Assessing City-Level Approaches to Climate Risk and Adaptation. The report is based on research including interviews with 15 climate experts and a general population survey involving 5,000 residents from 10 major cities around the world: Amsterdam, Cairo, Cape Town (South Africa), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Jakarta (Indonesia), Madrid, Mumbai (India), New York City, São Paul,o and Tokyo.

The study delves into how urban residents perceive climate change, the necessary adaptations for their cities, and their sense of personal accountability toward climate issues. The insights aim to provide actionable strategies for building resilient urban environments capable of withstanding the adverse effects of climate change.

To read the full report, click here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Telephone poles toppled over after Hurricane Laura

Labor Department Approves $5M in Initial Funding to Support Tennessee after Helene

Disasters / News / Water Damage Restoration
First Onsite

First Onsite Expands Into New England

New Hires and Appointments / News
IICRC

IICRC Announces 2025 Board of Directors

New Hires and Appointments / News
normi-logo

Timely Information for Volunteers and Residents During Disasters

Cleaning / Community Outreach / Disasters / News / Water Damage Restoration
U.S. Department of Labor

Labor Department Releases AI Best Practices Roadmap for Employers

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips / News
PuroClean

PuroClean Climbs in Franchise Times’ 2024 Top 400 Franchises List

Awards / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s the No. 1 reason homeowners don’t prepare for winter and end up needing a restoration company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...