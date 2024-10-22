Most NYC Residents Feel the City is Ill Prepared for Climate-Related Risks

A recent survey reveals that 80% of New York City residents feel their city is unprepared for climate-related risks. The survey, conducted as part of new Economist Impact research supported by Zurich Insurance Group, highlights significant concerns about the city’s readiness to handle climate change impacts.

Of the 500 New Yorkers surveyed:

6% believe that the city is prepared for climate-related risks.

80% feel the city is unprepared.

11% state it is not prepared at all.

3% unsure about the city’s readiness.

These findings are part of a broader report Resilience from the Ground Up: Assessing City-Level Approaches to Climate Risk and Adaptation. The report is based on research including interviews with 15 climate experts and a general population survey involving 5,000 residents from 10 major cities around the world: Amsterdam, Cairo, Cape Town (South Africa), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Jakarta (Indonesia), Madrid, Mumbai (India), New York City, São Paul,o and Tokyo.

The study delves into how urban residents perceive climate change, the necessary adaptations for their cities, and their sense of personal accountability toward climate issues. The insights aim to provide actionable strategies for building resilient urban environments capable of withstanding the adverse effects of climate change.

To read the full report, click here.