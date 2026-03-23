Most Hiring Managers Plan to Hire This Year

March 23, 2026Cleanfax Staff
hiring manager
The office manager holds onto a resume while speaking with the new intern they are considering.

A new Howdy.com survey of hiring managers across sectors found that 88% are hiring in 2026.

The surveyed hiring managers reported:

  • 26% only read the first 100 applications they receive.
  • 56% said hiring has gotten more difficult in the last five years.
  • 75% have been ghosted by applicants.

Regarding artificial intelligence (AI), 88% of hiring managers reported receiving job applications that clearly used AI and 38% rejected candidates due to AI use. One in five hiring managers in marketing even encountered a deepfake on an interview.

The top roles hiring managers plan to hire for include:

  • Customer support (41%)
  • Ops/logistics (33%)
  • Tech support (25%)
  • Sale/business development (23%)
  • Marketing (22%)

Not surprisingly, 19% of hiring managers identified employee retention as one of their biggest ongoing challenges, with 31% citing compensation as the leading challenge with retention. Burnout and career growth are tied at 20% each, while work-life balance rounds out the top four at 15%.

However, when it comes to making a hire, skillset edges out culture fit 61% to 39% across all industries.

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