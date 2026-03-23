Most Hiring Managers Plan to Hire This Year

A new Howdy.com survey of hiring managers across sectors found that 88% are hiring in 2026.

The surveyed hiring managers reported:

26% only read the first 100 applications they receive.

56% said hiring has gotten more difficult in the last five years.

75% have been ghosted by applicants.

Regarding artificial intelligence (AI), 88% of hiring managers reported receiving job applications that clearly used AI and 38% rejected candidates due to AI use. One in five hiring managers in marketing even encountered a deepfake on an interview.

The top roles hiring managers plan to hire for include:

Customer support (41%)

Ops/logistics (33%)

Tech support (25%)

Sale/business development (23%)

Marketing (22%)

Not surprisingly, 19% of hiring managers identified employee retention as one of their biggest ongoing challenges, with 31% citing compensation as the leading challenge with retention. Burnout and career growth are tied at 20% each, while work-life balance rounds out the top four at 15%.

However, when it comes to making a hire, skillset edges out culture fit 61% to 39% across all industries.