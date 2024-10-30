Most Canadians Want to Work in a Field Where They Help People

A newly released survey index shows Canadians are consistently drawn to employment that offers a sense of purpose and intrinsic rewards alongside traditional compensation. Commissioned by First Onsite Property Restoration, the Workplace Values Index, of more than 1,500 Canadian adults, found that 85% of Canadians felt employee wellbeing is a human right, essentially the same number from a similar survey in 2023. Women are more likely to feel employee wellbeing is a human right than men (89% versus 82%).

Meanwhile the Workplace Values Index found that three-quarters of Canadians (77%) would like to work in an industry where they are helping people, which is identical to the findings of the 2023 survey. Again, women are more likely to feel this way than men (81% versus 74%).

“A few insights emerge from the year-over-year survey comparison,” said Leah Pearson, First Onsite Property Restoration director of talent acquisition. “The desire for helping people through their work remains strong among Canadians. It is becoming increasingly vital for HR and culture leaders to prioritize both the individual needs and overall wellbeing of employees.”

The below table includes the questions included in the survey and a comparison to last year’s findings:



“People are drawn to the restoration industry because it offers a unique opportunity to help people, companies, and communities recover and rebuild after disasters,” Pearson said, commenting on the index’s findings related to purposeful work. “However, once they join an organization, employees seek both external purpose and internal growth. They want to develop their skills, advance their careers, and feel valued. Organizations need to reach their employees where they feel appreciated–and support them as they evolve.”

“It is one thing to attract the right candidates to an organization. It is a completely different set of challenges to ensure their sense of wellbeing and purpose is being fulfilled,” Pearson added.