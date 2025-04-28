Mold Remediation Showcase Spring 2025: Delmhorst

The HTX-30 all-purpose Thermo-Hygrometer is the latest product from the Delmhorst® Navigator® series. The HTX-30 has quick response time, a simple interface, and provides useful statistics, making it the ideal tool for measuring air conditions in

water damage restoration jobs, building inspections, flooring installations, and many other industrial and research applications.

This exciting new thermo-hygrometer measures temperature and relative humidity and calculates vapor pressure, dewpoint, and mixing ratio. Through Bluetooth® Low Energy technology, the HTX-30 can connect to the EDGE® app and share

saved readings for further analysis. The app gives users the option to add namesto each location and designate them as a location/room or dehumidifier.

The HTX-30 makes the most challenging projects easier, less costly, and more efficient.