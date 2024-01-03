Mold Medics Announces New Brand Leader

January 3, 2024
Bryan McMurray

Mold Medics, a mold treatment and home allergen specialist franchise under the Threshold Brands umbrella, has announced Bryan McMurray as its new brand leader.

McMurray’s journey in franchising began in 2007, where he carved out a niche in helping grow young and emerging brands, building operations playbooks, and designing field support. He worked with several Massage Envy franchise owners before progressing to the franchisor side as a business coach in the health and beauty space. His move to Mold Medics comes after a successful tenure as the operations manager for Men In Kilts under Threshold Brands.

“I was interested in making a move to challenge myself more and grow within the franchise sector,” said McMurray. “I had a chat with the Threshold Brands CEO, and he recommended I take over Mold Medics. I thought it sounded like an amazing opportunity.”

One of McMurray’s standout traits is his ability to forge strong relationships with franchise owners, providing them with the support and coaching necessary for success.

“Building relationships with franchise owners and coaching them to be successful is something that I’ve found I am good at, and supporting them is my number one priority,” McMurray said.

McMurray’s vision includes the sale of 10 to 15 franchises in the next year, with a goal of adding three by the end of this year. His approach is firmly rooted in scalability and support, focusing on a strategic plan to build upon the existing foundation to better onboard and scale franchise owners successfully.

“My role as brand leader is to guide my team on developing the Mold Medics concept,” said McMurray. “We are going to focus on selling new franchise owners, while also further supporting existing franchise owners.”

For more information, visit moldmedics.com.

