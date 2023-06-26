What You Might Have Missed in Our May/June 2023 Issue
June 26, 2023—
ROSEMONT, Ill.—June 26, 2023—As spring drifts into summer, the May/June 2023 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the May/June 2023 Cleanfax issue include:
- Take 5: Under the Hood: Your company relies on many moving parts. Are they all in tune?
- Industry Profile: Class Is in Session: How a past educator, wrestler, and police academy star impacts those around him.
- Driver Education: Preparing every employee through the same training methods can help increase the ‘drive’ of your whole team.
- Temporary Containments: As restoration professionals, we are all guilty of ‘holding our breath’ while creating a temporarily unsafe environment. Don’t put your safety second!
- The 2023 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report: The annual industry analysis on data and statistics to grow your restoration company. Sponsored by Legend Brands.
- How to Train Your Dream Team Members: Experience is just a fraction of the equation. See why passion and drive are far more critical for team building.
- Making the Leap: Are you ready for large restoration projects? This is what you need to know first.
- Industry Profile: Up and Coming: A special feature on an industry up-and-coming leader: Tim Swackhammer.
- The Last Word: Five questions with Larry Cooper.
Check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.
You can also read the May/June 2023 digital magazine in full.