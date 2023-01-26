Cleanfa’x first FREE webinar of the year, ‘Simply Irresistible: How to Create Marketing Messages to Find New Customers,’ will be taking place February 21, 2023 from 1-2 p.m. CT and will be dedicated to increasing customer bases using the marketing strategies of two of the industry’s finest, Howard Partridge and John Clendenning. Register now for a chance to participate in this FREE discussion and learn the secrets that these expert leaders have to offer.

The cleaning and restoration industries are highly competitive and trying to build a company can go sideways on a business owner — fast. Many companies go out of business in the first year or two. Others find tremendous success. Those who succeed have several common denominators when it comes to marketing and branding.

How can you as a business owner or manager quickly learn what it takes to succeed? Or perhaps you have a successful company and just want a few solid tips to grow your company and drive more revenue? This special one-hour, fast-paced webinar will provide you with the tools and strategies you need to get new clients, retain the ones you have, and earn more money from your existing client base.

You will learn:

How to determine the best marketing strategies for your company

How much time and effort to spend on those strategies

How to really reach your market and get brand recognition

How to maximize referrals and gain new clients you could never reach before

What a marketing message should sound and look like

What type of marketing budget you need to reach your goals

Digital strategies that convert to real jobs that pay top dollar

Content marketing strategies that really pay off

Diversification opportunities that can easily be marketed with current services

And much more!

Webinar attendees can engage panelists throughout the presentation, including during a dedicated Q&A session. Come prepared with your questions.

Don’t miss out on this valuable opportunity. Register here today!