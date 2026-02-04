Omnipresence: The Missing Piece in Most Marketing Plans

Modern marketing faces a tough truth that many service providers overlook: One ad is rarely enough. A single postcard, social media post, or email blast almost never prompts a potential customer to act.

Today’s buyers research, compare, hesitate, and search again before making a confident decision.

John Clendenning, founder and CEO of Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters, observed that many business owners still expect immediate results from a single marketing effort. “Quite sadly, yes,” Clendenning said. “I still hear from people who say, ‘I sent out a postcard to 5,000 homes and didn’t get any calls. What did I do wrong?’” He explained that the answer is often simple: the audience had not yet become familiar with them.

Clendenning described marketing as the key to business success. “You have to be the marketer of what you do,” he said. “Marketing drives sales. Marketing creates problems that operations then must solve.”

He noticed that many cleaning professionals focus on technical skills but neglect the importance of building familiarity and trust with their ideal customers. According to Clendenning, growth relies on establishing a presence in the customer’s mind before a need arises.

That’s where the idea of “omnipresence” comes into play. Clendenning explained it as being seen often enough and in enough places so that your brand feels familiar and trustworthy. “That one postcard might have worked if they already knew you,” he said. “But most of the time, people need to see you five, six, or seven times before they even recognize your name.” Recognition comes first, then response, and finally revenue.

To illustrate buyer behavior, Clendenning referenced common consumer habits. When seeking a solution for ice damming on his garage roof, he did not rely on a single source. He searched Google, browsed Amazon, visited local hardware stores, and asked questions online. “Do we really think our customers don’t do the same thing when they’re looking for a carpet cleaner or a maid service?” he said. “They don’t just see your ad and hire you because you. Word-of-mouth has also evolved. While referrals remain important, Clendenning noted that recommendations now frequently come from search engines, online reviews, social platforms, and AI-driven tools. Customers research, compare, and build confidence well before making contact. Will they ever pick up the phone?

For business owners overwhelmed by marketing options, Clendenning provided straightforward advice: start by identifying your target audience. “It’s not everybody,” he said. Define your ideal customer, pinpoint where they spend their time, and stay consistent in those places. Share stories, showcase satisfied customers, and let visibility grow naturally.

When the moment of need comes, your business should already be recognizable to potential customers. Branded vehicles, yard signs, local search results, and social media posts all strengthen your visibility. “You’re not selling in one moment,” Clendenning said. “You’re getting into their head.”

And it all happens with omnipresence.