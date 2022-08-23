This article was originally shared on CMM on April 20, 2022.
In today’s world, there is value in texting with your clients. A properly used text can be the difference between client retention and letting past clients drift to your competitors instead. To learn how to use text messaging correctly as a business owner, check out the full article 5 Ways Texting Can Grow Your Commercial Cleaning Company on cmmonline.com today!
To learn more about marketing through texting, be sure to check out Cleanfax’s article on The Power of Mobile Text Message Marketing as well.
No Comment