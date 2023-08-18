Learn How to Control Your Finances at ISSA Show North America 2023

August 18, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Denai Wolfe

ISSA Show North America 2023, taking place November 13–16 in Las Vegas, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, is going to be the perfect chance for you, as a cleaning professional, to learn from leading experts how to run your cleaning business as efficiently and effectively as possible.

One of the many educational presentations taking place at the event will be given by Denai Wolfe, a financial clarity coach and profit strategist at The Chic CFO. Wolfe will be helping help cleaning entrepreneurs how to gain better control of their finances—within both their professional and their personal lives.

In this ISSA Industry Alert, Wolfe describes what you can expect from her presentation.

While the discussion, titled Wing Your Eyeliner, Not Your Finances, will be aimed mainly at women, Wolfe invites everyone, including “a few good men” to join the presentation.

To learn more about her educational offering at ISSA Show North America, 2023 watch the video below. You can also click here to read more about Wolfe’s presentation.

The event is coming up fast, so don’t miss out! Click here to register today!

Click and Watch:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Maui wildfire

Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs as Projected Losses Top $5 Billion

News
ISSA Show Ed Nichols

Register Now for ISSA Show North America 2023

ISSA / News / Video
MWR logo

MWR Acquires Water Out

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Voda logo

Voda Cleaning & Restoration Welcomes New VP of Operations

New Hires and Appointments / News
July/August 2023 Cleanfax

What You Might Have Missed in Our July/August 2023 Issue

News
GBAC STAR Report Logo

New GBAC STAR Report Now Available Online

ISSA / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

For many of your customers, the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Which of the following statements are true?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...