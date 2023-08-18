Learn How to Control Your Finances at ISSA Show North America 2023

ISSA Show North America 2023, taking place November 13–16 in Las Vegas, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, is going to be the perfect chance for you, as a cleaning professional, to learn from leading experts how to run your cleaning business as efficiently and effectively as possible.

One of the many educational presentations taking place at the event will be given by Denai Wolfe, a financial clarity coach and profit strategist at The Chic CFO. Wolfe will be helping help cleaning entrepreneurs how to gain better control of their finances—within both their professional and their personal lives.

In this ISSA Industry Alert, Wolfe describes what you can expect from her presentation.

While the discussion, titled Wing Your Eyeliner, Not Your Finances, will be aimed mainly at women, Wolfe invites everyone, including “a few good men” to join the presentation.

To learn more about her educational offering at ISSA Show North America, 2023 watch the video below.

