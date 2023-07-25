Latest Dri-Eaz® Technology Addresses Needs for Maximum Efficiency

Save Hours in Traffic and Increase Profits With the Free Dri-Eaz App

Manage your Dri-Eaz dehumidifiers and air scrubbers 24/7 from anywhere using the Dri-Eaz Command Center Pro (CCPro) dashboard and app. It’s free and simple to implement with no contracts or download fees.

With CCPro, you can check individual jobs’ progress instantly from anywhere, organize site visits efficiently, and even power dehumidifiers and air scrubbers back on if occupants turn them off. It’s also easy to track unit locations and schedule them for maintenance.

CCPro leverages the WiFi-enabled Command Hub technology in current Dri-Eaz dehumidifiers, as well as HEPA 700 and AP 700 air scrubbers. To integrate the technology into older models, redeem Legend Rewards points for Command Hubs or order them from your local distributor.

It takes only five minutes to register using the CCPro dashboard and to download the Dri-Eaz Command Center Pro mobile app from Apple and Google stores: https://drieaz.info/ccpro

Dri-Eaz Command Hub-Enabled Air Scrubbers Surpass HEPA Efficiency

Both the Dri-Eaz HEPA 700 and the Mediclean AP 700 deliver the industry’s quietest, high-performance air filtration, with up to 700 CFM for Xactimate’s XL HEPA rate. Independent testing shows they exceed HEPA by removing 99.99% of .1–.5 micron mold, dust and other particles using standard filters.

The Mediclean AP 700 also includes ultraviolet-C (UVC) technology to attack viruses and bacteria on the HEPA filter. Antimicrobial additives in the unit’s housing (EPA Reg. No. 93407-3) help inhibit the growth of bacteria and mildew on the housing.

Using each unit’s integrated Command Hub with onboard WiFi, you can remotely control airflow and monitor HEPA filter life. Learn more at https://drieaz.info/ccprovideo.

Filtration for Clearing Dangerous Wildfire Smoke Indoors

Wildfire smoke is a growing problem, especially because it contains multiple noxious air pollutants, from cancer-causing substances to small particles. Smoke particles are typically 2.5 microns (PM2.5) or even smaller—able to get deep into the lungs and sometimes directly into the bloodstream.

For effective wildfire smoke removal, portable HEPA air scrubbers must remove PM2.5—and smaller. Independent testing has demonstrated that both the Dri-Eaz HEPA 700 and MediClean AP 700 air scrubbers exceed HEPA, removing 99.99% of .1º–.25 micron particles.

Besides removing smoke, you also need to eliminate nasty odors, which you can remove by installing an activated carbon filter in your portable HEPA unit. Not all carbon filters are equal—each Mediclean AP 700 or HEPA 700 Activated Carbon Filter contains 2.5 pounds of carbon pellets to provide more than 1 million square yards of surface to adsorb noxious odors. That’s twice the effectiveness of many other carbon filters.

Dri-Eaz: Your Trusted Source for 40-Plus Years

All Dri-Eaz airmovers, dehumidifiers, and air scrubbers are engineered, molded, and assembled in Legend Brands’ Burlington, Washington, plant—built and supported by many of the same individuals who have made Dri-Eaz the brand restoration professionals have long relied on for their success. We’re here for you—reach us at [email protected] or on live chat at https://info.legendbrands.com.

Learn more about the Dri-Eaz Command Center Pro by watching this sponsored video below!