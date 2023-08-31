Last ‘Experience’ for Current Meetings and Events Team

In a recent press release, the Meetings and Events Team of Larry and Tryna Cooper, Jennifer Wilkinson, and Jillian Olson has announced that The Experience Convention and Trade Show being held in Las Vegas this September will be their final show with The Experience Events.

Late in 2022, The Experience Events was acquired by BNP Media. Larry Cooper and his team members have been involved in this event in conjunction with BNP and will be on hand at The Experience Convention and Trade Show for 2023. Larry Cooper has announced his retirement from The Experience, and after 50 years in the industry, he will be involved in other areas of industry education, including restoration and cleaning journeys.

Larry Cooper said, “It has been a complete joy to work with my family for the last 23 years in bringing The Experience to the Industry. Jillian, Jennifer, and Tryna have made the show what it is today. We have worked with and collaborated with the best of the best in our industry, and for that, I am so thankful. We also have had the great opportunity to work with incredible exhibitors who really made the show the success it is today.”

“I want to offer my congratulations to R & R Magazine and BNP Media for taking the ball and moving forward with The Experience and wish them only the best for the shows,” he continued. “I thank so many friends in our industry for your support, friendship and love as I move to the next stage of my life.”

Larry and Tryna Cooper have produced 45 conventions and trade shows for the cleaning, restoration, and remediation industries ,including Connections Events and The Experience Events. The shows started smaller in size and grew to the largest independent events for the industry. A key trademark of the show included building a flood house in the trade show hall and then flooding it—and then spending the next three days using best practices to dry and restore the house with convention attendees and industry experts. The Experience show is based primarily on hands-on learning. According to the press release, The Experience has more hands-on classes and experiences in the trade show hall than any other show in the industry.