Labor Department Continues Hazard Warnings Amid Disaster Recovery

June 17, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Young boy with short blue trowsers wading with wet socks and wet boots through high tide after a floodwater has broken the dike and overflown the lands behind

The U.S. Department of Labor reminded emergency responders, participants in rescue and recovery efforts, and residents in flooded areas to protect themselves from hazards in the aftermath of natural disasters in the Southeast.

People in these jobs typically face a wide range of hazards such as extreme heat, handling contaminated or otherwise unsafe materials and debris, carbon monoxide, electrocution risks associated with water-impacted electrical circuits, and components and fall hazards related to debris removal or working at heights.

“The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reminds everyone that recovery work must never come at the expense of someone’s safety and well-being,” said Kurt Petermeyer, OSHA Southeast regional administrator in Atlanta. “Flood recovery work presents numerous safety and health hazards—amid power loss, and water accumulation and saturation of building materials, and electrical components—all of which can be minimized by being knowledgeable, following safe work practices and using personal protective equipment for debris removal.”

OSHA’s statement comes shortly after drawing attention to the dangers of violating as Cleanfax previously reported.

Once destructive weather passes, workers are needed to restore electricity, communications, water, and sewer services. These activities may also include removing standing floodwater from structures, performing demolition work, clearing debris, identifying, removing hazardous waste, and taking other needed steps to respond.

OSHA urges individuals engaged in recovery efforts to avoid entering areas where standing water is present when possible, especially in locations where openings or depressions below the water surface have occurred—which pose a risk of serious injury and drowning.

Before beginning any recovery work, the agency encourages taking protective measures which includes evaluating the work area for potential hazards, ensuring workers are appropriately trained to perform assigned tasks, and verifying hazards are corrected and effectively controlled.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Violand Summit 800x533

From Planning to Execution and Beyond at the Violand Executive Summit

Business Management & Operations / News / Video
Corelogic Straightalk logos

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

Business Management & Operations / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Mold & Biohazard Remediation / Sponsored / Video / Water Damage Restoration
Close of up table with equipment in conference room. 3D Rendering

IICRC Fire Standards Set to be Focal Point of New Colorado Legislation

Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Health & Safety / News
remote work

Online Poll: Has the Increase in Remote Work Made Bookings Easier?

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / News
Screenshot

How to Strategically Use Email Marketing to Land Valuable Clients

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / Video
Conceptual image of a city hit by extreme heatwave

How to Watch for Heat-Related Emergencies

Business Management & Operations / Disasters / Health & Safety / Labor / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Corelogic Straightalk logos

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Polls

Has the increase in remote work made booking residential cleaning appointments easier than before the COVID-19 pandemic?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...