Key Strategies to Finding and Hiring Young Talent

August 7, 2024
As the marketplace evolves, so do the qualities and expectations of the new generation entering the workforce. How can the cleaning industry get its share of emerging young talent?

From crafting attractive job offers to fostering a supportive work environment, a savvy business owner or manager knows workers may not be knocking on their proverbial doors. They have to do all they can to find them, and that takes considerable effort and resources.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, featuring business coach Troy Harrison, you will learn strategies that work to locate and hire a younger generation of workers to sell cleaning or restoration services. And then retain them for years to come.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

