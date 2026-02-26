JUNKCO+ Earns 2026 Best Emerging Franchise Award

February 26, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Junco+
 BELFOR Franchise Group, a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor, announced that JUNKCO+ has been named the 2026 Single Market Award winner for Best Emerging Franchise at this year’s Global Franchise Awards, presented in conjunction with the International Franchise Association (IFA) Convention.
The Global Franchise Awards celebrate brands that demonstrate innovation, measurable impact and service excellence across international and single-market categories. JUNKCO+ was selected by a panel of independent industry leaders for its business model, early system development, and operational standards.
JUNKCO+ meets rising demand for convenient, full-service disposal solutions by going beyond traditional junk removal. The brand delivers comprehensive services including junk hauling, property and home cleanouts, demolition-related services and more, creating multiple revenue opportunities for franchise owners while supporting a scalable growth model in an expanding industry.
In addition to JUNKCO+ earning honors, The Patch Boys and COOL-BINZ were highly commended in their respective categories, underscoring the continued strength and performance of the BELFOR Franchise Group portfolio. As part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of brands, each company benefits from the scale and operational infrastructure of a global franchising organization, providing franchise owners with comprehensive training, ongoing operational guidance and national marketing support to help them launch and grow their businesses in essential service industries.
The 2026 Global Franchise Awards were presented during the IFA Convention, one of the franchising industry’s premier annual gatherings of leaders and innovators from around the world.
