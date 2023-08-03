July/August Digital Edition of ISSA Today Available Now

August 3, 2023Cleanfax Staff
July-August 2023 ISSA Today

The July/August edition of ISSA Today—now available in digital format for your desktop, smartphone, or tablet―helps you stay up to date on the latest cleaning industry and ISSA-member news.

In the latest issue of ISSA Today magazine, join us in celebrating what makes a building service contractor (BSC) or facility successful and how these organizations impact public health, enjoy a stroll through history on how ISSA Show North America opened up to the entire industry, learn the importance of cleaning and hygiene on indoor air quality (IAQ), discover how artificial intelligence (AI) is impacting the supply chain, and more.

Here’s some of what you can find in the July/August 2023 issue:

Straight Talk!

The capitalism of sustainability and the pursuit of profit.

A Salute to Those Who Do

ISSA’s president recognizes front-line workers as ISSA celebrates its 100 years.

The Front Line

BSCs and in-house service providers (ISPs) are the nexus to everything clean.

The Tale of the Open Show

A story of significance in ISSA’s history at 100 years.

The Importance of Cleaning and Hygiene on IAQ

New guidelines are helping us focus on what is important.

AI and Distribution

Will AI technology find a place in the distribution industry?

Cleaning for Health

Are you part of the revolution?

ISSA Launches Global Sustainability Initiative

Sustainability is a concept whose time has come.

And so much more!

Why not see for yourself? Check out this edition’s table of contents to get started.

