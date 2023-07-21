July/August 2023 Restoration Industry Leader Profiles: Legend Brands

Save time and fuel with Dri-Eaz® Command Center Pro

Manage your jobs and equipment 24/7 from anywhere using the free Dri-Eaz Command Center Pro™ dashboard and app. You can check individual jobs’ progress instantly, organize site visits efficiently, and even power dehumidifiers and air scrubbers back on if occupants turn them off.

With Command Center Pro (CCPro), it’s also easy to track unit locations and schedule them for maintenance.

CCPro leverages the WiFi-enabled Command Hub technology in current Dri-Eaz dehumidifiers and HEPA 700 air scrubbers. To integrate the technology into older dehus, redeem Legend Rewards points for Command Hubs or order them from your local distributor.

It takes just five minutes to register in the CCPro dashboard and to download the Dri-Eaz Command Center Pro mobile app from Apple and Google stores: https://drieaz.info/ccpro

Dri-Eaz® HEPA 700 offers unrivaled quiet AND powerful air filtration

The HEPA 700 is the industry’s quietest, high-performance air scrubber, with up to 700 CFM for Xactimate’s XL HEPA rate. It exceeds HEPA by achieving 99.99% efficiency on .1–.5 micron particles using standard filters. And its optional carbon filter’s 2.5 pounds of activated carbon pellets provide twice the odor-adsorbing power of many other carbon filters.

Using the HEPA 700’s integrated command hub with onboard Wifi, you can remotely control airflow and monitor HEPA filter life. Learn more: https://drieaz.info/ccprovideo.

Dri-Eaz® airmovers deliver best long-term value

When weather events strike and demand is high, it’s tempting to purchase ANYTHING that moves air, but it’s not worth the serious risk to your business.

Many overseas factories—especially those in China—take drastic shortcuts to produce products quickly and reduce costs, like substituting lower quality plastic. That can be dangerous when airmovers are left running unattended on restoration jobs.

Rest assured that you have the highest quality product when you buy trusted Dri-Eaz Velo®, Velo Pro, and Sahara Pro X4 airmovers, all engineered, molded, and assembled in Legend Brands’ Burlington, Washington, plant.

Rewards for you or your business—your choice!

If you use Legend Brands products and haven’t joined Legend Rewards, don’t wait—take five minutes and sign up today to start banking points for more than 14 million reward options: electronics, power tools, golf and outdoor gear, movie tickets, travel, and much more! Sign up today at https://drieaz.info/legendrewards.