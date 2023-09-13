Jorge Villalobos Receives the 2023 Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award

September 13, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Jorge Villalobos

Jorge Villalobos, the founder of The Best Restoration in Gainesville, Florida, is the recipient of the 2023 Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award, which was presented at The Experience Convention and Trade Show in Las Vegas on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award “honors members of the cleaning and restoration industry whose compassion, self-sacrifice, leadership and creativity produce significant and outstanding benefits for mankind,” according to Doyle Bloss, Ralph’s son. “The award may be presented to any member of the cleaning and restoration industry, who is nominated by another member of the industry.”

Only other members of the industry may nominate another member of the industry for the award. This is not an award simply recognizing achievement within the industry, but rather nominees should be involved in humanitarian efforts within his or her community and with other cleaning and restoration professionals.

To learn more about Villalobos and his charitable efforts, watch the video below! To hear from previous winners of the Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award, click here.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

IT integration abstract

Encircle and Verisk Announce Strategic Integration

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Winter

Online Poll: Winter’s Coming!

Business Management & Operations / News
Larry Cooper and Family

What the Founders of The Experience Will Miss the Most

Cleaning History / Video
ISSA Logo

ISSA Launches Cybersecurity Program for Members

Business Management & Operations / ISSA / News
Steve White

PuroClean President/COO Celebrates Tenth Anniversary

News
Home fire disaster

Insurance Company Exodus Continues in California

Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

Is your cleaning company prepared for the potential winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...