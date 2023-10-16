Jon-Don Welcomes New CEO

October 16, 2023
Eric Royse

Jon-Don, a supplier of commercial supplies, equipment, consumables, and education to specialty contractors, has welcomed Eric Royse as its new CEO.

Eric has been a member of the Jon-Don board for two years and is a seasoned distribution executive with more than 25 years of experience in several different industries. Most recently, he was CEO at Continental Battery Systems for more than five years.

At Continental, he transformed a small, localized family-owned battery distribution business into the largest wholly owned independent seller of batteries and battery accessories in North America with the most diverse product, channel, and customer profile. The business increased 10-fold during Eric’s tenure.

“I am excited and honored to have this opportunity to lead such a great organization,” said Eric Royse. “Jon-Don provides essential products and services and has a market reputation to be proud of. I am confident we will provide an excellent growth platform for our team members, customers, suppliers, and investors.”

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

