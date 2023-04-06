John Warnick Promoted to Director of National Projects

PLEASANT GAP, PA. – April 5, 2023 – Mammoth Restoration, a nationwide expert in restoration and repair from water, fire, and smoke damage with brick-and-mortar locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New Jersey, today announced that John Warnick had been promoted to Director of National Projects.

John brings over a decade of experience in mitigation, restoration, and repair work to Mammoth Restoration and a keen ability to address customer pain points and deliver maximum value to each commercial or residential project he leads.

As Director of National Projects, John will be responsible for overseeing production and helping to build out Mammoth Restoration’s vertical markets. He will work closely with the business development team to build relationships on the regional and national levels and remain a key driver for generating new business opportunities.

“Simply put, John is a top talent. Since no two losses are the same, he is constantly assessing the job and looking for innovative ways to help the customer get back in business as fast as possible. Our customers typically have four main areas of concern to reduce business interruption: speed of completion, quality of work, next-level communication, and safety. John works with every customer to develop a critical path forward to address each job, whether it’s getting a hospital emergency room operational or a school open after a hurricane,” Jon Vogt, President of Mammoth Restoration, said. “John has a customer-first mentality and consistently delivers on ‘The Mammoth Experience,’ finding a way to help customers even if it’s outside of restoration. His communication style is both straightforward and sincere.”

John has a deep knowledge of job setup and production for large and complex losses. He has his Triple Masters through the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), Infection Control Risk Assessment (ICRA), and multiple certificates from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).”

Jon Vogt continued, “John and I have worked together for over a decade. His skill set is second to none, and the entire Mammoth team is looking forward to seeing John excel in his new role.”

About Mammoth Restoration

Mammoth Restoration is an industry-leading restoration and construction company that focuses on commercial and residential property damage caused by fire, smoke, water, mold, storm, and biohazards. With multiple locations, extensive equipment inventory, and teams of highly trained and certified specialists, Mammoth lives up to its name by being able to mobilize and fast-track larger jobs that other companies can’t. Whether it’s restoring your property after a fire or helping key community infrastructure recover after a hurricane, our team understands what you’re going through. We bring a unique combination of first-hand experience with what we call a “service heart.” It’s a unique combination that’s quite rare in this industry because at Mammoth, “We believe in restoring people, as much as properties and communities.”