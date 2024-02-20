John Villon and Nilo Quiroz of PuroClean Awarded Franchisee of the Year

February 20, 2024Cleanfax Staff
PuroClean Franchisee of the Year

The International Franchise Association (IFA) has recently named John Villon and Nilo Quiroz, owners of three PuroClean locations, and one additional location opening soon within Texas, as a 2023 Franchisee of the Year.

Villon and Quiroz, owners of PuroClean of Central Southwest, Sugarland South, The Woodlands, and soon Pearland, were honored at the 64th IFA Annual Convention in Phoenix, Arizona for being outstanding franchise establishment owner-operators.

“Franchisees of the Year exemplify what franchising is all about—providing opportunity, serving others, and fulfilling the American Dream,” said Matthew Haller, International Franchise Association president and CEO. “We are proud to recognize John Villon and Nilo Quiroz with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and I have no doubt their work is changing lives and making a lasting community impact.”

The IFA’s Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their involvement in their communities, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering a strong and healthy culture with their workforce, and assisting their fellow franchisees when called upon.

“I am beyond proud of John Villon and Nilo Quiroz for this amazing accomplishment,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and COO. “Their dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence not only reflects their own success but also the strength of our franchise system as a whole.”

For more information, visit puroclean.com.

