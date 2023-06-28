Joey Coleman to Keynote The Collective23

June 28, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Austin

The Collective23 is this year’s version of an annual conference and trade show of CORE Group, designed specifically for property restoration and insurance companies. The event connects the property restoration industry’s service providers, suppliers, and insurance carrier partners, all under one roof.

CORE Group, headquartered in Austin, Texas, operates a network of disaster restoration contractors delivering private client-centric claim services. The 2023 event will be taking place in Austin, at the J.W. Marriott hotel and resort, on August 30–September 1.

Joey Coleman is slated to be the keynote speaker at the conference. For nearly 20 years, Coleman has helped organizations retain their customers and turn them into fans via his entertaining and actionable keynotes, workshops, and consulting projects. He’s also the author of a Wall Street Journal No. 2 best-selling book, Never Lose a Customer Again, in which Coleman shares strategies and tactics for turning one-time purchasers into lifelong customers, while increasing profits along the way.

For more information about the event and to register, visit The Collective23 website.

