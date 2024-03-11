Jobber Grants to Award $150,000 to Home Service Businesses

According to a recent press release, Jobber, a provider of operations management software for home service businesses, has announced that Jobber Grants, its annual program that recognizes excellence in home service across the United States and Canada, is now accepting applications through June 12, 2024.

Fifteen businesses will be awarded the same grant amount of US$10,000, totaling $150,000. Everyone from aspiring to experienced home service business owners are invited to apply at jobber.com/grants .

While grants in the previous four years ranged in size, this year’s amount will allow recipients to achieve bigger goals and make a more meaningful impact in their communities. The five-minute application is designed to be easily completed by busy entrepreneurs in any home service industry.

“Jobber is an entrepreneurship enablement company, and Jobber Grants is one way we help hard-working service pros jump start or grow their existing businesses,” said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. “Entrepreneurship and small businesses are critical to maintaining healthy communities and strong economies. I’m so inspired by the stories of the 85 business owners who have received Jobber grants so far, and look forward to seeing how the next 15 make a difference in their communities and pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.”

Jobber Grants is organized into several categories that reflect the diverse representation of excellence across home service. The categories include:

Home Service Heroes: Business owners who keep our homes and offices safe and running smoothly.

Business owners who keep our homes and offices safe and running smoothly. Career Builders: Business owners who help hardworking people build meaningful careers.

Business owners who help hardworking people build meaningful careers. Smooth Operators: Business owners who prioritize technology and innovation to run a smooth business.

Business owners who prioritize technology and innovation to run a smooth business. Community Caretakers: Business owners who give back to the communities where they live and work.

Recipients can choose how to use the grant to support their ambitious business goals and innovative ideas. Whether a company is looking to purchase new equipment, launch a new service, train its teams, or spend marketing dollars, funds from the Jobber Grants program are designed to help small business owners be more successful.

To date, Jobber Grants has awarded $475,000 to 85 home service entrepreneurs to help them accelerate their ambitious plans. Ramiz Charagh, owner of Prime Power Washing and a 2023 Jobber Grants recipient, used the funds to purchase a second company vehicle to help keep up with customer demand and expand his operations.

“This grant has definitely helped us reach our goals much quicker,” said Charagh. “We are producing roughly $3,000 a week of additional revenue. I am saving four hours a day not having to run around town with one van doing jobs and dropping off equipment to employees. I’m thankful to have been selected as a Jobber Grants recipient and urge anyone who is thinking of applying to do it! You have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”