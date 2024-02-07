January/February CMM Magazine Now Online
The January/February issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format. This edition focuses on infection prevention strategies that will help eliminate disease-causing pathogens in facilities, from proper disinfectant and UC-V disinfecting light use to adherence to a standard that monitors indoor air quality. It offers safety advice for contractors working near electric equipment and tips for removing difficult stains from carpet in hospitality settings. A two-page picture spread offers a look back at ISSA Show North America 2023 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.
Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:
Think Before You Disinfect
Choose the right product and follow direction for disinfecting success
Killing Germs With UV-C Light
A Q&A featuring Doug Hoffman and Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner
ASHRAE Standard 241: Control of Infectious Aerosoles
Understanding the standard’s impact on the cleaning industry
Lock in Safety
Protect workers from electrical hazards with lockout/tagout procedures
Don’t Cry Over Spills on Hotel Carpets
Banish set-in stains with the correct combination of chemicals and water
Picture It: The Cleaning Industry at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas
A look back at ISSA Show North America 2023
Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer including a showcase of infection prevention products.