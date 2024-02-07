January/February CMM Magazine Now Online

The January/February issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format. This edition focuses on infection prevention strategies that will help eliminate disease-causing pathogens in facilities, from proper disinfectant and UC-V disinfecting light use to adherence to a standard that monitors indoor air quality. It offers safety advice for contractors working near electric equipment and tips for removing difficult stains from carpet in hospitality settings. A two-page picture spread offers a look back at ISSA Show North America 2023 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

Think Before You Disinfect

Choose the right product and follow direction for disinfecting success

Killing Germs With UV-C Light

A Q&A featuring Doug Hoffman and Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner

ASHRAE Standard 241: Control of Infectious Aerosoles

Understanding the standard’s impact on the cleaning industry

Lock in Safety

Protect workers from electrical hazards with lockout/tagout procedures

Don’t Cry Over Spills on Hotel Carpets

Banish set-in stains with the correct combination of chemicals and water

Picture It: The Cleaning Industry at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas

A look back at ISSA Show North America 2023

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer including a showcase of infection prevention products.