It’s Not Too Late! Register for Trends in Hard Floors Webinar!

June 5, 2023
Hard floor trends

With so many new products being released in the flooring market, staying current is critical. On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. CT, you can learn what you need to know via the free webinar Trends in Hard Floors: What You Need to Know About Today’s Hard Floor Materials and Cleaning Systems.

In this one-hour, fast-paced session, you’ll get cutting-edge advice from hard flooring industry experts and discover the latest trends in materials. You’ll also learn the most up-to-date cleaning and care practices to apply to these newer floors, as well as to your existing flooring.

From cleaning techniques to safety considerations in facilities, this webinar will answer your questions about hard floors and provide you with what you need to do the job right.

You’ll learn:

  • What’s new with hard flooring products
  • How to identify one type of floor from the other
  • How to handle specific cleaning challenges for newer flooring materials
  • What you need to know to onboard and use robotic and automated technology
  • How to address concerns regarding automation and workloading/staffing
  • How to clean and maintain floors with safety in mind
  • When—and when not—to coat, strip, and/or burnish flooring
  • The best ways to get warranty information from manufacturers
  • Which flooring materials are potentially dangerous
  • What flooring inspectors look for when called to a facility like yours
  • And more!

The expert panel includes:

  • Jeff Cross (moderator), ISSA Media Director
  • Jim Mannes, Shaw Industries Group Inc. national director
  • Bill Griffin, Cleaning Consultant Services Inc. president
  • Bob Merkt, Kettle Moraine Professional Cleaners Inc. owner.

Webinar attendees can engage with panelists throughout the presentation, which will include a dedicated Q&A session. Register today!

