It’s Not Knowledge—It’s Application!

“It’s not what you know. It’s what you do with what you know.”

That was something Gary Gilman, my former boss and later business partner, often said. At the time, it sounded straightforward enough. After more than 20 years in the cleaning and restoration industry, and with my work with SteamMaster Restoration and Cleaning, I’ve realized how seldom that principle is put into practice.

Because the truth is, we don’t have a knowledge problem in this industry. We have an action problem.

Knowing vs. doing

Most professionals in restoration are well-educated and experienced. They spend years earning certifications, attending training sessions, completing continuing education, and learning through hands-on work. Some come through formal schooling, while others develop expertise by doing the work, day in and day out.

This applies to every role: technicians, project managers, estimators, supervisors, business owners, adjusters, and tradespeople.

Familiarity builds confidence. Repetition develops judgment. Experience creates instincts that can’t be taught in a classroom.

Knowing lives in the head. Doing requires courage, ownership, and accountability.

That’s where many people stop. Not because they don’t understand the facts, but because acting on them means being questioned, challenged, and held responsible.

Damage doesn’t care about convenience

Anyone who’s spent time in the field knows this truth: Damage follows its own path. Water moves behind cabinets, under tubs, through wall cavities, across floor assemblies, and into areas no one is eager to open. Experienced restoration professionals understand this because they’ve seen it time and again.

Smoke and soot from fire damage behave similarly. They seep into cracks, crevices, and hidden spaces, spreading into areas that can’t be fully understood until each spot is uncovered one at a time. Anyone experienced with fire loss knows that what’s visible is rarely the entire picture.

So, when areas aren’t opened, when exploratory cuts are avoided, or when drying and cleaning are assumed rather than verified, it’s rarely because someone didn’t know better. More often, it’s because acting on that knowledge causes discomfort.

Expanding scope can delay approvals and increase costs. It also raises concerns about how the insurance company might question the decision. Often, these questions come from a distance, with those asking rarely witnessing conditions firsthand. They miss the hidden saturation, migration paths, or what becomes clear once materials are opened.

The on-site professional observes it, documents it, and then must choose whether to act on what they know or downplay it to avoid scrutiny. That choice is where knowing and doing genuinely diverge.

Relationships vs. results

Over time, a subtle pressure has taken hold in the industry: the pressure to protect relationships rather than outcomes, including:

Pleasing adjuster friends.

Staying favorable within programs.

Keeping the work flowing.

Some former hands-on restoration professionals now work as desk adjusters. They understand water migration, drying science, and what proper mitigation looks like because they once did the work themselves.

In certain cases, that knowledge is used not to ensure the job is done correctly, but to limit scope, postpone approvals, or control costs in ways that damage outcomes.

This isn’t about responsible cost management. It’s about knowing better and choosing not to act on it.

Documentation shouldn’t be something to fear

Proper documentation simply involves recording conditions as they are. It shouldn’t be controversial. Yet in practice, thorough documentation can cause friction, not because it’s inaccurate, but because it eliminates ambiguity. And ambiguity is often where convenience resides.

When documentation is clear and comprehensive, it forces uncomfortable truths into the open. Sometimes, the response isn’t to address those truths but to question the person who documented them. The messenger becomes the problem simply for reporting what was discovered.

That response discourages honesty. It subtly teaches people to speak less, show less, and document less.

That’s not professionalism. That’s avoidance.

Knowing when to say no

At the same point, we often get persuaded to try to fix items that can’t really be cleaned or brought back to a good condition. We understand this. The limits are obvious. Yet, instead of saying no firmly, we go ahead anyway.

The outcome is predictable. The customer is dissatisfied. Expectations aren’t met. Now, the responsibility, liability, and financial burden fall entirely on the contractor.

In these situations, action does have consequences. And the correct action is often restraint. The discipline to say no is still an action. We know when something should not be salvaged. The failure isn’t in the knowledge. It’s in choosing to say yes when we know better.

When knowing the system becomes misusing it

In the worst cases, knowledge isn’t ignored. It’s misused.

Some people know the legal system very well. They understand procedures, delays, technicalities, and how far they can push things without crossing a legal line. Instead of using that knowledge to resolve issues fairly, it’s sometimes used to avoid responsibility altogether.

I’ve seen cases where real work was done, recorded, and finished, helping someone through a serious crisis, only to have payment avoided through tactics meant to delay, tire out, or discourage.

This isn’t about due process or advocacy. It’s about how knowledge is used. To me, that is the lowest use of knowledge. Knowing the system isn’t the issue. How you choose to use that knowledge is.

Accountability vs. excuses

This is where accountability separates professionals from everyone else.

Accountability sounds like:

We followed the damage.

We opened what needed to be opened.

We verified conditions.

We documented what we found and why we acted.

Excuses sound like:

That’s how we usually do it.

The program wouldn’t approve it.

We didn’t want to rock the boat.

It seemed easier to leave it alone.

Cookie-cutter standards applied without thinking aren’t standards at all. They’re excuses wrapped in process.

Most seasoned restoration project managers and technicians already recognize when something doesn’t add up. They can tell when damage is likely to have spread further. They understand when assumptions are replacing facts.

The issue isn’t awareness. It’s follow-through.

Training and leadership must mean something

A strong training culture doesn’t just teach people what to do. It reinforces why it matters and when it’s necessary to stand firm.

Leadership has a responsibility to set clear expectations:

Do nothing more for financial gain.

Do nothing less for convenience.

Don’t shrink scope to appease.

Don’t inflate scope to exploit.

Face inconvenient truths directly.

Doing the right thing isn’t always comfortable. It isn’t always popular. And it isn’t always the easiest path in the moment. But it is always defensible.

The question that matters

So, the question isn’t, “What do you know?” The real question is, “What are you doing with what you know?”

Are you acting on it when it complicates the job?

Are you standing by it when it creates friction?

Are you willing to face uncomfortable truths rather than avoid them?

Because in restoration, knowledge without action isn’t harmless. It has real consequences for customers, companies, and the integrity of the industry.

At some point, every professional must decide how they’re going to use what they know.