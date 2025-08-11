ISSA’s INCLEAN July/August Digital Edition is Now Online

August 11, 2025Cleanfax Staff
INCLEAN 800x533

INCLEAN’s July/August digital edition is now online and covers the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in the cleaning and facility solutions industry.

This edition of INCLEAN highlights enterprises and individuals with inclusive procurement and reminds the industry supports real change. First Nations-owned cleaning businesses across Australia and New Zealand, for example, are anchoring cultural identity while building community wealth and creating long-term pathways for Indigenous employment.

With liability and workers’ compensation costs climbing fast, many operators are being forced to rethink their risk strategies. INCLEAN also breaks down what’s driving the surge and how business owners can protect themselves in an increasingly volatile insurance market.

Backed by new data and powerful first-person accounts, INCLEAN further explores the hidden psychological toll of shift work, isolation, and job insecurity, as well as the reality of emerging technologies.

Access your new digital edition here.

