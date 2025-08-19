ISSA Show North America 2025 Emphasizes Technology & Innovation

August 19, 2025Cleanfax Staff
ISSA Show floor

ISSA Show North America 2025 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas from Nov. 10 to 13, is designed to connect you with the latest innovations, education, and people shaping the future of cleaning.

The ISSA Show offers 30- to 60-minute education sessions from Monday, Nov. 10 through Thursday, Nov. 13, free for attendees with an All-Access Pass, in convention center classrooms and on the show floor. These more than 90 educational sessions and workshops are divided into 11 tracks, with nearly a dozen focused on Technology and Innovation.

The Technology and Innovation Track delves into the latest advancements in cleaning equipment and software. Attendees can gain a good overview of the topic in the “Robotic Cleaning Devices, Capital Asset Management, AI-Driven Insights, & Cyber Security” session on Monday morning, where panelists will discuss processes for maintaining cleaning equipment, AI-driven insights, and the increasing use of robotics to augment human labor.

The show floor opens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, and you’ll want to arrive early. Over 600 exhibiting brands will fill the space with interactive demos, new product reveals, and experts ready to answer your questions. Also, be sure to explore the ISSA Innovation Showcase to discover the latest innovations in automation, compostables, and hygiene.

For full details and registration, navigate to issashow.com.

