ISSA Show North America 2024 Announces Innovation Award Winners

ISSA Show North America 2024 named the winners of the Innovation Award Program on Wednesday, highlighting the latest new products and solutions revolutionizing the global cleaning sector.

Judged by a panel of industry leaders, including representatives from key councils, committees, and organizations across the sector, as well as an industry editor and a buying group representative, the group selects one winner in each category and two honorees. The winners of this year’s awards are on display in the Innovation Showcase and Theatre on the expo floor.

Automation and Equipment Innovation of the Year: Nilfisk’s SC25 Autonomous Scrubber took the top honor. Additional honorees include Robovox Distributions GmbH for its ZACO X1000 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Sparkoz Technology Corp. for its TN10 Cleaning Systems.

Business Technology and Digital Services of the Year: Otuvy Inc. received the award for its Otuvy operational software. Honorees in this category include CleanSmart Academy’s Animated Training Kit and Janitorial Manager’s Cleaning Management System.

Facility Solution Care Products Innovation of the Year: Airbotx was awarded for its Airbotx 390X Air Cleaner. Honorees include Diamabrush’s Cylindrical Polishing Tools and CLR PRO MAX™ for its Industrial Descaler.

Hygiene Solution Innovation of the Year: OPHARDT Hygiene earned the award for its PRAESIDIO® hand sanitizer dispenser. Honorees include GP PRO enMotion® Paper Towel Dispensers with ECON Mode and Remco, Vikan Co.’s HyGo Mobile Cleaning Station.

Environmental and Sustainability Innovation: CloroxPro’s EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes took the award, with honorees including ABCO Products Inc. for its DSOLV dissolvable non-plastic bags and ONYX Solutions for the SXi Lithium-Ion Battery Floor Machine.

Participating exhibitors showcase products and technologies that have made an impact in the commercial, institution, and residential cleaning community by addressing key challenges that industry professionals aim to solve in daily operations while protecting and prioritizing the health of occupants.

“The Innovation Showcase exemplifies the ingenuity and passion that defines the industry,” said Ed Nichols, ISSA Show North America show director. “Each new idea is crafted to drive business growth as well as to deliver solutions that positively impact billions of lives around the world. The commitment to safety, sustainability, and precision is evident in every product showcased.”

For more information on the Innovative Leaders Awards and view the full list of participants, please visit www.issashow.com.