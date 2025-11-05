ISSA & National Service Alliance Partner to Benefit Building Service Contractors

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, entered a strategic partnership with the National Service Alliance (NSA) to offer building service contractors (BSCs) access to ISSA’s education programs and NSA’s group purchasing power.

“Together, ISSA and NSA are creating a platform that empowers BSCs to grow stronger, smarter, and more profitable,” said ISSA Chief Engagement Officer Brant Insero. “Whether you’re a small contractor looking to break into new accounts or are focused on efficiency, this partnership delivers resources that matter.”

What this means for contractors:

Small BSCs win big: ISSA members with less than US$2 million in annual sales can now join NSA’s Tier III membership—valued at $299 per year—at no cost, opening the door to significant savings on products, equipment, and services.

Stronger margins : ISSA members who choose to participate can benefit from NSA-negotiated pricing and rebates across more than 60 leading suppliers, to boost their bottom line while scaling operations.

Smarter operations : Members gain access to spend management tools, order control systems, and supplier collaboration opportunities.

Elevated professionalism : NSA members get access to discounted pricing on ISSA’s industry-leading training and certification, giving contractors a competitive edge in client bids and employee development.

NSA currently represents more than 1,800 contract cleaning companies with combined revenues exceeding $17 billion. By aligning with ISSA, the alliance expands beyond cost savings to build a connected network where contractors gain both operational strength and professional recognition.

“NSA focuses on delivering unmatched savings and solutions to contractors,” said NSA President Michael Conrad. “By partnering with ISSA, we’re extending that value to include world-class education and professional development—giving BSCs the complete package to thrive in today’s competitive market.”

ISSA members and NSA members who are interested in taking advantage of this partnership should click here for more information.