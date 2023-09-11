ISSA Launches Cybersecurity Program for Members

ISSA, in partnership with CyberControls LLC powered by Elpha Secure and Bolton Street Programs, is excited to announce the launch of an exclusive cutting-edge cybersecurity offering to protect ISSA-member companies from cyber risks. This new program combines cutting-edge technology to reduce ISSA members’ risk and protect their businesses with immediate critical response and comprehensive cyber insurance in the event of an incident.

This program is offered through CyberControls LLC by its carefully vetted partner ElphaSecure, a leading cybersecurity company and insurance provider. Elpha Secure is the first in its field to pioneer the fusion of proprietary security technology along with a comprehensive, financially superior* insurance policy. ElphaSecure’s complementary technology offerings include key security controls such as multi-factor authentication (MFA) for remote network access, automatic encrypted cloud-based data backups, and continuous vulnerability monitoring. All the security tools, and by extension a company’s network, are monitored by Elpha’s 24×7 Security Operations Team, who are on the lookout for network intrusions, concerning user behavior, and abnormal data movement. Elpha’s software is compatible with almost all devices and networks.

“It is nearly impossible to downplay the damage that cyberattacks, social engineering attacks and data breaches are doing to businesses. As network breaches and ransomware events become more common at small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)—46% of all attacks target SMBs—and the average cost of a cyberattack on an SMB is US$25,000 and up to $4 million for a sophisticated ransomware attack, it’s more important than ever for our members to focus on this potentially vulnerable area,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “We want to ensure our members are resilient with an affordable, sound protection plan that combines assurance and insurance in one.”

There are no technology fees or subscriptions required; ISSA-member firms only pay the cost of the insurance premium, which is offered at prices well below market. Additionally, members receive a discount and the concierge services of customer success specialists, which are available exclusively to ISSA members.

“With the combined strength of our cyber risk partners, our members get the benefit of a whole team of cybersecurity experts behind them and a robust insurance policy to provide peace of mind. We tested this program before offering it to our members by employing it in the protection of ISSA’s technology—and it passed with flying colors! We’re thrilled to offer this cutting-edge service to the ISSA community and encourage our members to take action,” Barrett said.

For more information or to receive a quote to see just how affordable it can be to be cyber secure, please visit https://mdp.issa.com/cyber-protection/.

PLUS: Tune into the below Straight Talk! interview to learn more about this exciting new program

*ElphaSecure’s insurance offering is provided via Axis Insurance (A rated) and Everest Insurance (A+ rated)