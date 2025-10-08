ISSA Elects 2026 Board Members

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, elected members to its 2026 ISSA board of directors, which will be led by ISSA President Laurie Sewell of Servicon:

Vice President/President Elect— John Swigart, Spartan Chemical Co. Inc.

Executive Officer— Matthew Urmanski, Essity Professional Hygiene

Manufacturer Director— Rob Posthauer, Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Distributor Director— Mike Cusick, Staples Inc.

Canada Director (BSC) —Michael Kroupa, United Services Group

In addition to Sewell, the following board members are returning from the 2025 board:

Secretary— Rachel Sanchez, Prestige Maintenance USA

Treasurer— Adam Camhi, Sunbelt Rentals

Manufacturer Representative Director— Mark Presho, Access Partners

BSC Director— Ricardo Regalado, Rozalado Services

Distributor Director— Nick Lomax, S.P. Richards Co .

. Distributor Director— Debbie Sardone, Speed Cleaning

Manufacturer Director— Fabio Vitali, Sofidel

Manufacturer Director—Bill Simpson, Ecolab

The following individuals complete their service on the board in 2025:

Laura Ann Craven, Imperial Dade

Tom Friedl, Hospeco Brands Group

Matthew J. Schenk, Midlab

Brock Tully, Bunzl Canada Inc.

“ISSA’s strength is the breadth of our community,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “The 2026 Board reflects that diversity of roles and experience, enabling us to champion member success across all segments while advancing cleaning as a critical investment in health and performance.”

ISSA invites all members to greet the new board members when they officially take office at the ISSA General Business Meeting on Nov. 13, from 9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. PT, during ISSA Show North America 2025 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.