ISSA Elects 2026 Board Members

October 8, 2025Cleanfax Staff
ISSA Logo

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, elected members to its 2026 ISSA board of directors, which will be led by ISSA President Laurie Sewell of Servicon:

  • Vice President/President Elect—John Swigart, Spartan Chemical Co. Inc.
  • Executive Officer—Matthew Urmanski, Essity Professional Hygiene
  • Manufacturer Director—Rob Posthauer, Rubbermaid Commercial Products
  • Distributor Director—Mike Cusick, Staples Inc.
  • Canada Director (BSC) —Michael Kroupa, United Services Group

In addition to Sewell, the following board members are returning from the 2025 board:

  • Secretary—Rachel Sanchez, Prestige Maintenance USA
  • Treasurer—Adam Camhi, Sunbelt Rentals
  • Manufacturer Representative Director—Mark Presho, Access Partners
  • BSC Director—Ricardo Regalado, Rozalado Services
  • Distributor Director—Nick Lomax, S.P. Richards Co.
  • Distributor Director—Debbie Sardone, Speed Cleaning
  • Manufacturer Director—Fabio Vitali, Sofidel
  • Manufacturer Director—Bill Simpson, Ecolab

The following individuals complete their service on the board in 2025:

  • Laura Ann Craven, Imperial Dade
  • Tom Friedl, Hospeco Brands Group
  • Matthew J. Schenk, Midlab
  • Brock Tully, Bunzl Canada Inc.

“ISSA’s strength is the breadth of our community,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “The 2026 Board reflects that diversity of roles and experience, enabling us to champion member success across all segments while advancing cleaning as a critical investment in health and performance.”

ISSA invites all members to greet the new board members when they officially take office at the ISSA General Business Meeting on Nov. 13, from 9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. PT, during ISSA Show North America 2025 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

2025 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit

2026 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit Registration Now Open

ISSA / News
Michael Cole

BluSky Restoration Adds Michael Cole as Houston Office Vice President

New Hires and Appointments / News
Paul Davis

Paul Davis Restoration Ranks in Franchise Times Top 400 Franchises

News
Close of up table with equipment in conference room. 3D Rendering

IICRC Names 2025 Board of Directors

News
artificial_intelligence_processor_800

From Opponent to Teammate: Rethinking AI’s Role in Your Daily Work

Business Management & Operations / ISSA / Products & Technologies / Video / Webinar
Lithium-ion battery fire

Fire Prevention Week Spotlights Lithium Battery Disposal

Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...