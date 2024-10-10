ISSA Celebrates Inaugural Class of Emerging Leaders in the Cleaning & Facility Solutions Industry

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, is proud to announce the inaugural class of ISSA Emerging Leaders for 2024. This prestigious group of 30 industry professionals represents the next generation of visionaries in the global cleaning and facility solutions industry. They have been selected from a group of more than 100 nominations of industry professionals under the age of 40 for their outstanding contributions, leadership, and commitment to driving the industry forward.

The 2024 Emerging Leaders Class includes professionals from various sectors of the cleaning industry, including manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, distributors, building service contractors, in-house service providers, and residential cleaners. These individuals have demonstrated excellence in leadership, innovation, and a dedication to enhancing the cleaning and facility solutions industry worldwide.

“We are thrilled to introduce this dynamic group of global emerging leaders,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “Each of these individuals has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to excellence and innovation in their respective fields. We look forward to their continued contributions as they help shape the future of the cleaning and facility solutions industry.”

Vote to Select the Emerging Leader for the ISSA Rising Star Award in Honor of Jimmy Core

As part of the Emerging Leaders Program, one individual will be honored with the ISSA Rising Star Award in Honor of Jimmy Core. Industry professionals can vote now to select a winner from this impressive group to receive the prestigious title. The recipient of the Rising Star Award will be announced at ISSA Show North America on Nov. 19.

The ISSA Emerging Leaders Program was created to foster professional development and recognize up-and-coming talent within the cleaning community. As part of the program, these individuals will have access to networking opportunities, leadership training, and exclusive resources aimed at furthering their careers and contributions to the industry.

The 2024 Emerging Leaders class includes:

Jack Anderson , Nilfisk Inc.business development manager, robotics

, Nilfisk Inc.business development manager, robotics Patrick Bannon , Tennant Co. director of industrial sales, U.S and Canada

, Tennant Co. director of industrial sales, U.S and Canada Lauren Belskie , Imperial Dade marketing operations manager

, Imperial Dade marketing operations manager George Boutsalis , Impact Cleaning vice president

, Impact Cleaning vice president David Bradley , Penn State University custodial programs supervisor

, Penn State University custodial programs supervisor Jacob Buchholz , Buck Services Inc. warehouse coordinator

, Buck Services Inc. warehouse coordinator Ashley Butler , GP PRO vice president and general manager

, GP PRO vice president and general manager Nate Calvert , KCooper Brands Inc. vice president of marketing and business development

, KCooper Brands Inc. vice president of marketing and business development Juan Campos , Servicon assistant portfolio manager

, Servicon assistant portfolio manager Ian Charlery , A1 Cleaning Services CEO

, A1 Cleaning Services CEO Alex Crowley , Vonachen Group chief people officer

, Vonachen Group chief people officer Martine D’Amour , Diversey director of business development, ed/gov

, Diversey director of business development, ed/gov Nathalia De Oliveira , Partner Facility Solutions president

, Partner Facility Solutions president Konstantin Ekelman , BradyPLUS director of sales

, BradyPLUS director of sales Benjamin Fernandez , Verde Clean operations manager

, Verde Clean operations manager Adam Fox , S.P. Richards Co. vice president of marketing

, S.P. Richards Co. vice president of marketing Andrew Gower , Avision field sales consultant

, Avision field sales consultant Bethany Harrington , Western Maintenance Sales principal

, Western Maintenance Sales principal Carl Keil , Core America vice president of consulting operations

, Core America vice president of consulting operations Cheyn Knizeski , HHS director

, HHS director Jessica Laws , New Hanover County Government custodial crew leader

, New Hanover County Government custodial crew leader Moshe Lewis , GOJO Industries corporate account director

, GOJO Industries corporate account director Daniel Lowery , CCS Facility Services vice president, corporate services

, CCS Facility Services vice president, corporate services Courtney Marcotte , Kimberly-Clark Professional capability development manager

, Kimberly-Clark Professional capability development manager Alicia Navarro , Sunbelt Rentals market sales leader

, Sunbelt Rentals market sales leader Sabine Rguig , Brenntag business development manager for HI&I North America

, Brenntag business development manager for HI&I North America Noah Scott , Elite Building Services director of digital solutions

, Elite Building Services director of digital solutions Lyana Spinner , All Seasons Cleaning owner

, All Seasons Cleaning owner Dinesh Wadhwani , ThinkLite Air CEO

, ThinkLite Air CEO Chase Yacko, Canberra Corp. vice president of sales and marketing