ISSA Announces Dates for 2024 Clean Advocacy Summit & Fly-In

October 11, 2023
ISSA will once again host the Clean Advocacy Summit, the premier Capitol Hill fly-in event for the cleaning industry, April 10–11, 2024, in Washington, D.C. at the brand new Royal Sonesta Capitol Hill hotel.

On day one of this advocacy event, participants will receive the inside scoop on the top public policy issues facing their business and industry, including labor and supply chain-related issues, promoting healthy workplaces, ending period poverty, and more. They also will receive training on how to be an effective Advocate for Clean, get an insider perspective on the 2024 elections, and network with leaders from across the industry. On the second day, participants will apply their new knowledge and skills by heading to Capitol Hill to meet with their congressional delegation to advance the industry.

“Mark your calendar now for the 2024 summit on April 10 and 11,” said ISSA Director of Government Affairs John Nothdurft. “Registration is limited, so be sure to visit our summit webpage in early January to save your seat for this exclusive ISSA event and one-of-kind experience.”

In 2023, this event brought 78 attendees from 21 states, who visited nearly 90 congressional offices to advance the legislative priorities for the cleaning industry.

The 2024 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit will take place at the new Royal Sonesta Washington, D.C. Capitol Hill. Attendance will include 100+ industry leaders representing a cross section of the cleaning industry from manufacturers to distributors to cleaning-service professionals.

To learn about sponsorship opportunities for the summit, please contact ISSA Director of Government Affairs John Nothdurft. For questions about the 2024 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit, please contact ISSA Government Affairs Manager Stacy Seiden.

Cleaning Industry Heads to Capitol Hill to Meet with Congressional Offices

Here’s what 2023 summit registrants had to say about their summit experience:

“Overall, an exceptional summit; very professionally organized and implemented and just enough preparation for the participants to be armed with good information for the Hill. Well done.” Bobby Mills, A.P. Goldshield Senior Advisor to the CEO.

“I find the Summit a great opportunity to share with our government officials the importance of cleaning for health and safety as well as sharing the importance of ISSA and what our members do every single day.” Bob Pils, Cornell University Director of Building Care.

“I never knew how many interest groups were going to Washington and getting what they wanted. If you don’t go, then you are leaving opportunity on the table.” Tom Devlin, Egal Pads Inc. Chief Technology Officer.

