ISSA Announces 2024 Board Members

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, is pleased to announce the following individuals have been elected to serve on the 2024 ISSA Board of Directors, which will be led by incoming ISSA President Matthew J. Schenk of Midlab Inc.

Vice President/President-Elect: Laurie Sewell, Servicon Supplies

Executive Officer: Adam Camhi, Sunbelt Rentals

Manufacturer Director: Bill Simpson, Ecolab Inc.

Distributor Director: Debbie Sardone, Speed Cleaning Inc.

BSC Director: Ricardo Regalado, Rozalado & Co. Commercial Cleaning.

Returning Board Members

In addition to Schenk, the following 2024 Board members are returning from the 2023 Board:

Past President/International Director: Matt Vonachen, Vonachen Group

Secretary: Tom Friedl, Hospeco Brands Group

Treasurer: Scott Stevenson, KleenMark

Canada Director: Brock Tully, Bunzl Canada Inc.

Distributor Director: Michael Chiappe, California Janitorial Supply Co.

Distributor Director: Laura Ann Craven, Imperial Dade

Manufacturer Reps Director: Jay Shearer, Avision

Manufacturer Director: Nicole Goulet, Diversey.

Outgoing Board Members

The following individuals complete their service on the board in 2023:

Harry Dochelli, Essendant

Valerie Burd, ABM

Mercer Stanfield, Brame Specialty Co.

Matthew Urmanski, Essity Professional Hygiene, North America.

“On behalf of the ISSA team, it is my pleasure to welcome the new directors and their fresh perspectives to our 2024 Board as we continue our mission to change the way the world views cleaning,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “I’d also like to thank our returning members for their continued commitment to the association while extending my gratitude to the outgoing directors for their dedicated service to our industry.”

ISSA invites all members to greet the new board members when they officially take office at the ISSA General Business Meeting on November 16, from 8:45 a.m.–9:45 a.m. PT, during ISSA Show North America 2023 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. For more information, visit show.issa.com.