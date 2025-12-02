Is the Restoration Industry Ready for the Next Biohazard Threat?

December 2, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Norris Gerhart

In this edition of Leadership in Motion, Cleanfax’s Editor Elizabeth Christenson discusses with Norris Gearhart, executive vice president regulatory business practice at First Onsite, about the increasing convergence of infectious chemical, and trauma-related hazards facing the restoration industry, highlighting the need for better preparedness.

As a seasoned leader in biothreat remediation and cleanup, he emphasizes the challenges posed by emerging biohazards, such as fentanyl, and the importance of updated training and protocols. Gearhart also highlights the next steps the industry must take to be prepared.

