IOPFDA Rebrands as Workplace Solutions Association

May 9, 2023Patricia LaCroix
WSA logo

The Independent Office Products & Furniture Dealers Association (IOPFDA), a Division of ISSA, today announced an updated brand identity, including a new name and logo to reflect its expanded mission to encompass the entire independent office products and furniture industry.

The association will now be known as the Workplace Solutions Association (WSA), Powered by ISSA. The enhanced brand identity will empower the association to attract suppliers and service providers to strengthen its influence and reach in the workplace solutions space.

Since its establishment in 1904, WSA has evolved through several name changes, including the National Office Products Alliance (NOPA) and Office Furniture Dealers Association (OFDA), before converging as IOPFDA in 2018. In 2020, IOPFDA merged with ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, which now manages the organization.

“We are thrilled to announce the rebranding of our association to the Workplace Solutions Association,” said WSA Executive Director Mike Tucker. “This change reflects our expanded mission to include all workplace solutions providers, and we believe that it will help us better serve our members and rally the industry as a whole.”

WSA’s new logo represents a fresh and contemporary look while retaining the essence of the association’s identity through a similar color spectrum. The sleek design reflects the organization’s commitment to progress and symbolizes its dedication to serving its members in the ever-evolving workplace solutions industry.

WSA provides the workplace solutions industry with education, impactful government advocacy, and networking opportunities. Members also receive a full suite of benefits, including discounted health insurance and event registration and access to industry e-newsletters and articles to enhance their organization’s productivity and bottom line. WSA offers opportunities for members to get involved in volunteer-based committees and work with other thought leaders to continually improve and advance the association.

For more information about the Workplace Solutions Association, visit  www.wsassociation.org.

Patricia LaCroix
Read Patricia LaCroix's Posts

Patricia LaCroix

Patricia LaCroix is the associate editor of Cleanfax. She has a degree in communications with a concentration in journalism. Over the course of her four decades in publishing, Patricia has worn many hats, serving as writer, editor, and graphic designer for both print and online media.

Follow Patricia LaCroix

Related Posts

Golden trophy award

EY Announces Moore Family as Finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Pacific Southwest Award

News
Construction safety

ABC Releases 2023 Guide to Construction Safety Best Practices

Business Management & Operations / News
Puroclean honorees

PuroClean Honors Four Franchise Owners for Mentorship Efforts

News
Diversity

ISSA Members Recognized for Diversity Efforts

News
Cleanfax May/June 2023 digital

Cleanfax May/June 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

News
Air duct cleaning

NADCA Recognizes 2022 Safety Award Winners

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Cleanfax March/April 2023 digital

Cleanfax March/April 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

Leadership Tip passion over experience

Leadership Tips: Passion Over Experience 

Polls

With the global transition to electric powered vehicles based on improvements in battery technology, do you see electric-powered truckmounts becoming standard anytime in the future?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Upcoming Events

February 21, 2023

Simply Irresistible: How To Create Marketing Messages To Find New Customers

Read More