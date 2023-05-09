IOPFDA Rebrands as Workplace Solutions Association

The Independent Office Products & Furniture Dealers Association (IOPFDA), a Division of ISSA, today announced an updated brand identity, including a new name and logo to reflect its expanded mission to encompass the entire independent office products and furniture industry.

The association will now be known as the Workplace Solutions Association (WSA), Powered by ISSA. The enhanced brand identity will empower the association to attract suppliers and service providers to strengthen its influence and reach in the workplace solutions space.

Since its establishment in 1904, WSA has evolved through several name changes, including the National Office Products Alliance (NOPA) and Office Furniture Dealers Association (OFDA), before converging as IOPFDA in 2018. In 2020, IOPFDA merged with ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, which now manages the organization.

“We are thrilled to announce the rebranding of our association to the Workplace Solutions Association,” said WSA Executive Director Mike Tucker. “This change reflects our expanded mission to include all workplace solutions providers, and we believe that it will help us better serve our members and rally the industry as a whole.”

WSA’s new logo represents a fresh and contemporary look while retaining the essence of the association’s identity through a similar color spectrum. The sleek design reflects the organization’s commitment to progress and symbolizes its dedication to serving its members in the ever-evolving workplace solutions industry.

WSA provides the workplace solutions industry with education, impactful government advocacy, and networking opportunities. Members also receive a full suite of benefits, including discounted health insurance and event registration and access to industry e-newsletters and articles to enhance their organization’s productivity and bottom line. WSA offers opportunities for members to get involved in volunteer-based committees and work with other thought leaders to continually improve and advance the association.

For more information about the Workplace Solutions Association, visit www.wsassociation.org.