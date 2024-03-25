International Cleaning Week 2024 Receives Unprecedented Recognition

The U.S. House of Representatives, 24 states, and multiple municipalities all across the country proclaimed March 24–30, 2024, International Cleaning Week, which celebrates the value of clean and the important, positive impact that cleaning has on public health, the environment, and our economy. This designated week represents a unique opportunity to raise public awareness about the value of clean and show appreciation for cleaning professionals around the world.

A total of 24 states including—Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin, as well as the territory of Puerto Rico—all officially designated a week dedicated to the industry. Six states (Connecticut, Oregon, North Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin, and WV) recognized a Cleaning Week for the first time in 2024.

Additionally, Congressmen Darin LaHood (R-IL-18) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8), introduced a bipartisan resolution to the U.S. House of Representatives stating, “That the House of Representatives—recognizes the commitment and essential services provided by the cleaning industry in maintaining clean and sanitary conditions; and supports the designation of ‘National Cleaning Week’ to continue to promote safe and clean environments at work, in schools, and at home.”

“I am proud to reintroduce the National Cleaning Week Resolution, this year alongside my friend, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi,” said Rep. LaHood. “National Cleaning Week provides us with the opportunity to highlight the hard work of so many essential workers in Illinois who keep our community facilities, businesses, schools, and hospitals clean and safe. In Congress, I will continue to be an advocate for Illinois’ critical workforce, and I look forward to recognizing National Cleaning Week.”

“I’m proud to partner with Congressman LaHood and ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, to introduce this bipartisan National Cleaning Week Resolution,” said Rep. Krishnamoorthi. “Essential frontline cleaning professionals work tirelessly to ensure that our schools, hospitals, offices, and public spaces are safe for us all. I look forward to the formal designation of ‘National Cleaning Week’ to honor these public servants and highlight the importance of their work.”

“ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, thanks Representatives LaHood and Krishnamoorthi for introducing this bipartisan National Cleaning Week resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives as well as the 20+ governors that have also recognized Cleaning Week in their states,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “The cleaning industry is honored to receive this recognition of the critical role that frontline cleaning professionals, as well as the manufacturers and distributors of cleaning products play in keeping our country clean, healthy, and safe. Accordingly, these resolutions and proclamations contribute significantly to changing the way the nation and the world view cleaning.”

Six other organizations joined ISSA in supporting International Cleaning Week in 2024, American Cleaning Institute, American Society of Interior Designers, Exhibitors & Conference Alliance, FMI, The Food Industry Association, Household & Commercial Products Association, and International Well Building Institute.

“Cleaning and disinfecting have become common practices in our daily lives that we probably don’t even realize how important they are for keeping people safe and healthy, especially from the common cold, the flu, and COVID-19,” said Steve Caldeira, Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA) president and CEO. “International Cleaning Week gives us the opportunity to celebrate the many companies across the globe that make such a positive impact and recognize the industry’s contributions to improving public health.”

“Clean is foundational to the success of face-to-face business events like conferences and trade shows. On behalf of the entire business events ecosystem, the Exhibitions & Conferences Alliance is delighted to join ISSA – The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association in celebrating International Cleaning Week and raising awareness of the value of clean to safely bringing exhibitors and attendees together to learn, connect, and transact at business events across the United States and around the world,” said Tommy Goodwin, Exhibitions & Conferences Alliance vice president.

“We know that cleaning means so much more now than it used to. In everyday life, we see that cleaning is caring,” said Brian Sansoni, American Cleaning institute senior vice president of communications and outreach. “We know that cleaning can contribute to our physical health, from washing our hands with soap and water to properly cleaning and disinfecting to prevent the spread of germs that can make us sick.”

“The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) is delighted to support the 2024 International Cleaning Week, an initiative by ISSA to demonstrate the importance of clean and healthy buildings. As a professional association serving all those in the interior design industry and practice, ASID advocates for policies that support safe, sustainable, inclusive, healthy, and efficient design and construction. ASID, together with ISSA, recognizes the importance not only of efficient cleaning materials and methodologies but also of design specifications and furnishings that advance the safety, health, and well-being of all building occupants. Learn more about how interior designers play a key role in creating and maintaining – or even reimagining – clean spaces for all who live, work, play, and heal there,” said Lauren Earley, Esq., ASID associate director of government and public affairs.

“Cleaning and sanitation are at the heart of what the food industry does every day. FMI members ensure properly sanitized environments in food preparation and manufacturing facilities, maintain healthy spaces for customers as they shop in stores, and follow the highest food safety standards as employees prepare and handle the fresh product offerings that consumers enjoy. Fostering a safe, clean environment for our employees and customers would not be possible without the continued advances of the cleaning industry and cleaning products, and we are proud to support International Cleaning Week,” said Jennifer Hatcher, FMI chief public policy officer and senior vice president of government and member relations.

“We are excited to celebrate International Cleaning Week, highlighting the essential role of cleaning and sanitization in enhancing the safety, health and protection of American families,” said Rachel Hodgdon, International WELL Building Institute president and CEO. “As a key element of a holistic approach to healthy buildings, cleaning protocols can help support individual safety and organizational resilience by reducing the risk of infectious diseases.”

ISSA also thanks these individuals who assisted the association in successfully securing Cleaning Week proclamations:

Maranda Magby with Servicon (Arkansas); Candido Rosario, Krazykleen Maintenance & Property Management (Connecticut); Connor Waldron, Jan-Pro of NE Georgia-Aiken & Jan-Pro of Athens (Georgia); Grant Aslett, Museum of Clean (Idaho); ISSA (Illinois); Mike Anaya, Prime Healthcare (Kansas and Missouri); Mike Tucker, Workplace Solutions Association (Maryland); Lexie DeVries, Ecolab (Minnesota); Belinda Dawkins, Dawkins Office Supply and Equipment (Mississippi); Bailey McNeil, The Maids (New Hampshire); Jean-Marie Pfeifer, Shore to Shore Cleaning (New York); Karen Fuhr, Workplace Solutions Association (North Carolina); Elizabeth Sorensen, High Plains Cleaning (North Dakota); Tom Friedl, Hospeco Brands Group (Ohio); Matt Beilstein, Township Building Services Inc (Oregon); Jody Carroll, PowerX3 Property Maintenance Services (Pennsylvania); Marlo Kanipe, Deserved Comfort House Cleaning (South Carolina); Cheri Fast, South Dakota Foundation, Medical Care (South Dakota); Branch Sinkule, Kimberly-Clark and Heidi Avedician, ServiceMaster Commercial Cleaning by Legacy (Texas); Shawn Moon, Zerorez (Utah); Jarelle Flibotte (Vermont); Brian Faircloth, Groves Cleaning Services (West Virginia); Scott Stevenson, KleenMark (Wisconsin); and Ashmyr L. Lugo Urbán, Jani-Clean, Inc (Puerto Rico).