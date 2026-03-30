Indoor environmental quality Impacts Mental Health

March 30, 2026Cleanfax Staff
office

A recent study published in Building and Environment found that indoor environmental quality (IEQ) significantly influences emotional regulation, cognitive performance, and how efficiently the brain processes information. IEQ includes the conditions inside a building and their effects on occupants’ cognitive functions. Because cognitive performance is rooted in neural and physiological processes, any influence of IEQ on humans begins with its impact on the brain and body through these responses.

The researchers studied how different IEQ components, including thermal environment, air quality, acoustics, lighting, and non-light visual factors, affect human physiological and brain-related responses across four key themes: comfort, health and well-being, productivity, and emotion.

Overall, the findings suggest that IEQ significantly influences physiological states and brain activity, with distinct effects depending on the specific factor examined. Notably, the majority reported associations between IEQ variables, particularly temperature, and non-light visual factors with measurable neural and physiological changes.

The researchers said these insights can guide the design of healthier indoor environments that promote productivity, comfort, and well-being. Additionally, the researchers said future studies should aim to establish standardized methodologies and explore long-term effects in real-world contexts.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

PuroClean

PuroClean’s PuroVet Program Supports Roof Replacement at Michigan AMVETS Lodge

Community Outreach / News
2026 Dick Bernson Award at the MCRA 50th Anniversary Regional Meeting

Patrick DaSilva of Excel Honored with the 2026 Dick Bernson Award

Awards / News
indoor air quality

Indoor Air Quality Affects Asthma Attacks

Health & Safety / News
CRDN

CRDN Adds New Franchise Owners

Growth & Acquisitions / News
U.S. Capital building

ISSA Honors Reps. Salazar and McBride for Outstanding Government Service

ISSA / News
wage increase

Maryland Lawmakers Want to Increase Minimum Wage to $25

Labor / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Do you expect pest activity to be a major cleaning issue this spring?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...