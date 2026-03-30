Indoor environmental quality Impacts Mental Health

A recent study published in Building and Environment found that indoor environmental quality (IEQ) significantly influences emotional regulation, cognitive performance, and how efficiently the brain processes information. IEQ includes the conditions inside a building and their effects on occupants’ cognitive functions. Because cognitive performance is rooted in neural and physiological processes, any influence of IEQ on humans begins with its impact on the brain and body through these responses.

The researchers studied how different IEQ components, including thermal environment, air quality, acoustics, lighting, and non-light visual factors, affect human physiological and brain-related responses across four key themes: comfort, health and well-being, productivity, and emotion.

Overall, the findings suggest that IEQ significantly influences physiological states and brain activity, with distinct effects depending on the specific factor examined. Notably, the majority reported associations between IEQ variables, particularly temperature, and non-light visual factors with measurable neural and physiological changes.

The researchers said these insights can guide the design of healthier indoor environments that promote productivity, comfort, and well-being. Additionally, the researchers said future studies should aim to establish standardized methodologies and explore long-term effects in real-world contexts.