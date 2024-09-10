In Memoriam: John Sales Leaves a Lasting Legacy

September 10, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Samuel Sales

John Kent Sales started SteamAction in 1972, and built an innovative cleaning equipment manufacturing company from the ground up, and with that, raised a family that joined him on his mission to supply the industry with what it needed.

John passed away on May 15, 2024, from cancer. He was a private man who didn’t want to burden anyone with the details of what he was going through, and he passed away quietly with his family at his side.

John’s son, Samuel Sales, talks about his father, the company, and the legacy he plans to continue building upon for years to come.

Click and Watch:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Protimeter

Transforming Restoration: Introducing the Protimeter SurveyMaster!

Products & Technologies / Sponsored / Video
U.S. Department of Labor

Labor Department Updates Policies for Mental Health, Childcare, Cybersecurity & More

Business Management & Operations / Labor / News
The September/October issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.

Read the September/October 2024 Issue of CMM Online

Cleaning / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / News
Huge hurricane between Florida and Cuba. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

Tropical Storm Francine Causes Possible Hurricane Threat, Year’s Storm Forecast Changes

Disasters / News / Water Damage Restoration
Raj Manickam

Raj Manickam Receives the 2024 Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award

Awards / News / Video
Sofidel_Mark_kirchgasser_800

The Future of Paper: How Sofidel is Navigating Adversity and Driving Innovation

News / Products & Technologies / Sponsored / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...