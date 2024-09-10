In Memoriam: John Sales Leaves a Lasting Legacy

John Kent Sales started SteamAction in 1972, and built an innovative cleaning equipment manufacturing company from the ground up, and with that, raised a family that joined him on his mission to supply the industry with what it needed.

John passed away on May 15, 2024, from cancer. He was a private man who didn’t want to burden anyone with the details of what he was going through, and he passed away quietly with his family at his side.

John’s son, Samuel Sales, talks about his father, the company, and the legacy he plans to continue building upon for years to come.

Click and Watch:

