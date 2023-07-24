IICRC to Present at the Fall Flooring Education Conference

July 24, 2023Cleanfax Staff
IICRC logo

According to a recent press release, the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) will be participating in the upcoming Fall Flooring Education Conference, an educational event that will be held in Dalton, Georgia, at the Dalton Convention Center from October 2–6, 2023. 

The IICRC will be presenting on October 4. This presentation will include information on the IICRC standards and certifications associated with flooring, maintenance, and inspection. The IICRC has published several standards with information for floor care professionals, including the ANSI/IICRC S100 Standard for Professional Cleaning of Textile Floor Coverings, the ANSI/IICRC S800 Standard and Reference Guide for Professional Inspection of Textile Floorcovering, and more. IICRC certifications are classified into three divisions: Cleaning, Restoration, and Inspection. Certifications in the IICRC Inspection Division will be discussed, including the Senior Carpet Inspector (SCI), the Wood Laminate Flooring Inspector (WLFI), and the Resilient Flooring Inspector (RFI) Certifications. 

The IICRC Fall Flooring Education Conference will include presentations of the following IICRC/ANSI standards: 

• ANSI/IICRC S100 Standard for Professional Cleaning of Textile Floor Coverings
• ANSI/IICRC S220 Standard for Professional Inspection of Hard Surface Floor Coverings
• ANSI/IICRC S500 Standard for Professional Water Damage Restoration
• ANSI/IICRC S800 Standard and Reference Guide for Professional Inspection Textile Floorcovering
• BSR/IICRC S250 Standard for Professional Cleaning and Maintenance of Resilient Floor Coverings
• BSR/IICRC S230 Standard for Professional Inspection of Flooring Subfloors and Substrates 

IICRC Inspection Division, Certification presentations to include: 

• Building Moisture Inspection (BMI)
• Introduction to Substrates and Subfloor Inspection (ISSI)
• Senior Carpet Inspector (SCI)
• Wood & Laminate Flooring Inspector (WLFI)
• Resilient Flooring Inspector (RFI) 

To register for the IICRC event, go to http://iicrc.org/fallflooringseminar or contact [email protected] for more information. 

For the Floor Educational Guild event, October 3–4, 2023, please go to https://flooringinspectorsguild.org/. 

To register for the NICFI Flooring Inspectors Conference, October 5-6, 2023, please go to https://www.nicfi.org/october-2023-conference/. 

