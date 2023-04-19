IICRC to Host Fall Flooring Seminar

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) and the Flooring Educational Guild will present the Fall Flooring Seminar October 2–4 at the Dalton Convention Center in Dalton, Georgia.

Attendees of this three-day event will have the opportunity to learn about flooring assessment and evaluation, specifications, and inspections. A panel of flooring education experts will discuss wood, resilient, carpet maintenance, substrate preparation, and more.

For more information and to register, email [email protected].