IICRC to Host Fall Flooring Seminar

April 19, 2023Patricia LaCroix
Installing flooring

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) and the Flooring Educational Guild will present the Fall Flooring Seminar October 2–4 at the Dalton Convention Center in Dalton, Georgia.

Attendees of this three-day event will have the opportunity to learn about flooring assessment and evaluation, specifications, and inspections. A panel of flooring education experts will discuss wood, resilient, carpet maintenance, substrate preparation, and more.

For more information and to register, email [email protected].

Patricia LaCroix
Patricia LaCroix

Patricia LaCroix is the associate editor of Cleanfax. She has a degree in communications with a concentration in journalism. Over the course of her four decades in publishing, Patricia has worn many hats, serving as writer, editor, and graphic designer for both print and online media.

