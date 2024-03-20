IICRC Standards: The Backbone of Progress and Compliance for Cleaning and Restoration

Cleanfax has partnered with the Institute of Inspection Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) to launch an industry program called Unscripted. This monthly broadcast will feature what the IICRC is doing and what the industry needs to know about certification, standards, events, news, and more, including technical tips that are often featured only in the confines of an IICRC-approved seminar.

In this inaugural episode, Jeff Cross, Media Director for Cleanfax, an ISSA publication, welcomes and interviews Mili Washington, IICRC Standards Director. Washington shares her insights on how the standards are developed, how the industry uses them, and more.

Click and Watch: You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here: