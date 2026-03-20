IICRC Standards Available for Second Limited Public Review

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has opened the second limited public review for the Draft IICRC S220 Standard for Inspection of Hard Surface Floor Coverings. Download the Substantive Changes made to the draft S220 Standard since the first public review, and submit your comments online from March 20 to April 1, by clicking here.

As part of the ANSI 30-day limited public review period, all comments must be submitted using the online comment form no later than April 19.

The Draft S220 Standard describes the non-destructive procedures, methods, and systems for professional inspectors to follow when inspecting light commercial and residential hard surface floor coverings; including stone, laminate, wood, ceramic, and resilient. This Standard does not specifically address the protocols and procedures for installing hard surface floor coverings.

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