IICRC Solicits Input on Wildfire Restoration Standard

January 23, 2024Cleanfax Staff
IICRC logo

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has opened a public review for the revised draft of IICRC S760 Standard for Professional Wildfire Investigations and Restoration of Impacts to Structures, Systems, and Contents.

The IICRC S760 Standard describes practical principles, methods, and processes to investigate, evaluate, and restore the interior and exterior of structures and improvements, as well as contents impacted by wildfire smoke emissions. It also establishes post-restorative methods and processes to evaluate the execution of the scope of work and verify the cleanliness of structures and contents impacted from wildfire smoke.

The standard is available for review and comment as part of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) 30-day public review period until March 4.

Download the revised draft standard and submit your comments online here.

