IICRC Seeks Volunteers for Standards’ Revisions – IICRC S100 and IICRC S220
August 14, 2024—
The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is seeking volunteers to serve on consensus bodies for the development of two revised Standards: IICRC S100 Standard for Professional Cleaning of Textile Floor Coverings; and IICRC S220 Standard for Hard Surface Floor Covering Inspection.
For those interested in serving on either the IICRC S100 or IICRC S220 consensus bodies,
please consider the following:
- The IICRC S100 Standard for Professional Cleaning of Textile Floor Coverings will describe the procedures, methods, and systems to be followed when performing professional commercial and residential textile floor coverings (e.g., carpet and rugs) maintenance and cleaning.
- IICRC is seeking volunteers for this Standard from professional cleaners, carpet manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, architects, engineers, designers, industry suppliers, specifiers, property managers, installers, homeowners, facility managers, facility service providers, insurance companies, leasing or rental agents, real estate investment trusts (REITs), government institutions, and others involved in the textile flooring industry.
- Those interested in submitting an application to serve on the S100 Consensus Body should visit https://iicrc.org/s100/ for more information and to complete the online application form.
- The IICRC S220 Standard for Hard Surface Floor Covering Inspection will describe the non-destructive procedures, methods, and systems for professional inspectors to follow when inspecting light commercial and residential hard surface floor coverings; including stone, laminate, pre-finished wood, ceramic, and resilient.
- IICRC is seeking volunteers for this Standard from Professional inspectors, flooring manufacturers, product suppliers, building contractors, architects, specifiers, designers, distributors, flooring retailers, end-users, facility managers, institutions, and others involved in the hard surface floor covering industry.
- Those interested in submitting an application to serve on the S220 Consensus Body should visit https://iicrc.org/s220/ for more information and to complete the online application form.