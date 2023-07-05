IICRC Seeks Input on HVAC Standard

July 5, 2023
IICRC logo

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has opened a second public review for the revised draft of IICRC S590 Standard for Assessing HVAC Systems Following a Water, Fire, or Mold Damage Event.

The IICRC S590 Standard describes the procedures to perform HVAC assessments and create a written report and remediation work plan for residential, commercial, institutional, and healthcare buildings. The document lists methods and procedures to determine visual deposition and odor retention. The revised draft is available for review and comment as part of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) 30-day public review period until July 30.

Download the revised draft and submit your comments online here.

