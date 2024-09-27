IICRC S900 Standard Available for Public Review

September 27, 2024Cleanfax Staff
IICRC

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has opened public review for the IICRC S900 Standard for Professional Remediation of Precursors, Drug Residues, and Associated Chemical Waste. Download the draft Standard and submit your comments online until Nov. 11 here.

As part of the ANSI 45-day public review period, all comments must be submitted using the online comment form no later than Nov. 11.

The IICRC S900 draft Standard includes procedures to be followed and the precautions to be taken when organizing the work for a project involving the remediation and cleaning of a site that is contaminated by the residues of illicit drugs, cannabis, and tobacco. This standard assumes that all scenes have been released by law enforcement or regulatory agencies.

