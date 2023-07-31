IICRC S700 Standard Available for Second Public Review

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has opened a second public review for the revised draft IICRC S700 Standard for Professional Fire and Smoke Damage Restoration. Download the draft Standard and submit your comments online from July 28 to September 11, 2023, here: https://iicrc.org/s700/.

As part of the ANSI 45-day public review period all comments must be submitted using the online comment form no later than September 11, 2023.

The IICRC S700 Standard describes the principles, processes, and procedures for assessing the presence, intensity of impact and boundaries of fire residues and odors affecting a building, building systems (e.g., Heating, Ventilating and Air-Conditioning (HVAC)), and contents after a fire event. Fire events can occur within buildings, adjoining building(s), or building(s) in the vicinity impacted by an external or internal fire, other than wildfires. This Standard also describes the practical principles, methods, and processes including equipment, tools, and materials, for the restoration cleaning and fire odor management of buildings and contents. This Standard also addresses contractor qualifications, administrative requirements, procedures, development of the Restoration Work Plan (RWP), documentation of project-related events, and compliance with Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJ).

For more information on other Certification programs and Standards offered by the IICRC, visit www.iicrc.org. To purchase a copy of IICRC Standards, please visit http://webstore.iicrc.org.